CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM)– A Carlisle man sprayed bear repellent at another man and an officer as police were investigating an altercation on Tuesday.

Brendyn Palmer, 35, faces charges that include felony counts of aggravated assault, manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, along with two misdemeanor charges of simple assault, online court dockets show.

Carlisle Borough Police said in a criminal complaint that Palmer used bear spray on the man who was talking to officers. The man was sprayed right in the face.

There was another person and an officer who was hit after Palmer pulled out more sprays when police approached him, the report states. EMS had to treat the other man hit by the spray.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said they were investigating an altercation at Simon’s Auto Repair, located along N College Street, that broke out between Palmer and the other man around 4:30 p.m.

During the incident, police said there was cocaine that fell from Palmer’s person.

Palmer is currently out on unsecured bail that was set at $100,000 and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 20.