CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle Police and other emergency services are on the scene of a motorcycle accident along South Hanover Street at Chapel Avenue.

According to police, due to significant injuries sustained by the motorcycle rider, they have been transported to a local hospital for treatment.

South Hanover Street will be closed for at least a few hours, according to police, while the accident reconstruction is properly conducted.

Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use different routes.