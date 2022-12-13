CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Cumberland County are investigating an armed robbery at a convenience store that was caught on camera.

North Middleton Township Police say it happened at 5:27 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, at the Speedway on N. Hanover Street in Carlisle.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

They say three people dressed in all black went into the store and locked the doors behind them. Then police say they threatened the clerk with guns, pistol-whipped the clerk, swiped cash from a register, and ran away.

Police found tire tracks and footprints behind the Speedway but haven’t identified a getaway vehicle.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police at 717-243-7910.