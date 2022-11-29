CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Carlisle Police Department, a pedestrian was hit last Friday at the intersection of S. Hanover and Willow streets.

Police say that an older model silver or gray Honda Civic struck a pedestrian at the intersection on Nov. 25 around 1 p.m. The pedestrian sustained minor injuries; however, the driver fled the scene heading eastbound on E. Willow Street toward S. Bedford Street, according to Carlisle Police.

The vehicle reportedly has purple accents, front-end damage, and Honda stickers on the rear windshield and sides, according to police.

Carlisle Police are asking that anyone with more information about the accident or the vehicle call 717-243-5252.