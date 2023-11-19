CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Cumberland County are investigating a hit-and-run crash that involved a stuck pedestrian.

According to Carlisle Police, on Saturday, Nov. 18 at around 7:42 p.m., the victim was crossing the intersection of West High Street and North Pitt Street when he was struck by a maroon-colored minivan, appearing to be a Nissan Quest.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Police said that the victim was crossing the intersection near the Hamilton Restaurant.

Police then said the driver of the minivan pulled over to the side of the street but then moved away without providing information. Department street cameras were reviewed and were able to capture the suspect vehicle and the collision.

Courtesy of Carlisle Police Courtesy of Carlisle Police

The Carlisle Police Department is asking any person who may have observed the collision to contact the department or by submitting a tip here.