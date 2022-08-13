CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Carlisle are actively investigating a shooting that occurred during the morning hours of Saturday, Aug. 13.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 100 block of North East Street. Police believe this shooting was an isolated incident and not a random act at this time.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

EMS officials transported one victim from the scene and is receiving care at a local hospital. The suspect is not in custody, but police are saying that the victim was the intended target and that there is no threat to the community.

Anyone with information about the incident should call Carlisle police at 717-243-5252.