CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Police are investigating an incident of shots being fired in Carlisle on Wednesday, Nov. 30.

According to police, the incident occurred near the intersection of West Locust Avenue and Bretz Avenue at approximately 8:30 p.m.

When officers arrived in the area, they located evidence of the shooting and property damage by gunfire. No injuries have been reported as a result of the incident. Police are saying that based on the investigation to this point, officers believe this is not a random act.

The investigation is ongoing at this time. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Carlisle Police at 717-243-5252.