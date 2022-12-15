CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lower Allen Township Police are searching for an employee of R.F. Fager, a plumbing supply store in Camp Hill, who owes the company nearly $5,000.

On Nov. 17, 2022 at 9:53 a.m., police say that a Lower Allen Township Police Officer met with an employee of R.F. Fager. The employee wanted to report bad checks that were passed at the business.

According to police, Peter Bologna II reportedly passed three bad checks at the business, shorting the company nearly $5,000.

Police say that the first check was passed on July 9, 2022, for the amount of $1,607.56. The second check was passed on July 16, 2022, for the amount of $774.17. The third check was passed on July 18, 2022, for the amount of $1,950.07. In total Bologna owes R.F. Fager $4,331.80.

R.F. Fager sent a 10-day demand letter to Bologna that went unanswered, police say. Charges have been filed and an arrest warrant has been issued.