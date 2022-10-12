CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash has closed a ramp on Interstate 76 that leads to US 11 in Carlisle, Cumberland County.

According to the turnpike, the on-ramp from U.S 11 North to the turnpike has reopened. However, the offramp from the turnpike to U.S 11 North remains closed

According to a tweet from the turnpike, the ramp is closed due to an overturned commercial vehicle, and motorists should expect delays.

No word on any injuries or when the ramp will reopen.