CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A local veteran-owned junk removal business spent the day giving back to others on Saturday.

Soldiers Hauling Junk Removal declutters homes and businesses. There are a lot of leftover items that people do not want but are still in good shape, so they fill a trailer with things such as furniture and appliances.

The trailer was parked at Knisley Pet and Farm Center in Carlisle. The items inside the trailer were free to take.

“These are those items we have removed from people’s homes and we just want to give back to the community, we’ve made a lot of donations, and a lot of different ideas to rehome items, and this is our latest one to rehome items in bulk,” Shannon Costill with Soliders Hauling Junk Removal said.

Soldiers hauling also accepted donations that will go to Selfless Service – a local nonprofit that helps local veterans and first responders.

