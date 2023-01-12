CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Cumberland County District Attorney’s Office announced on Thursday, Jan. 12 they have charged a man with allegedly having over 100 videos and images of child pornography on his electronic devices.

According to the DA’s office, members of the Cumberland County Criminal Investigation Division were assisted by Pennsylvania State Police with conducting a search warrant at the residence of Frank Svitak in Plainfield, Cumberland County. The DA’s office states that Svitak is a retired fire chief from the Goshen Fire department in New Jersey.

The investigation into Svitak began after receiving a cyber tip that child pornography was being downloaded. At the scene, computer forensics found approximately 111 videos and images of child pornography.

Svitak is currently being held on $25,000 bail and a preliminary hearing has been scheduled for Jan. 19.