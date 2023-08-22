MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A popular Philadelphia-based pizza franchise named Santucci’s Original Square Pizza, recently held its official grand opening in Mechanicsburg.

According to the long-time pizza shop’s website, Santucci’s Original Square Pizza first opened its doors in Juniata Park, Philadelphia back in 1959, and was originally owned by Joseph and Philomena Santucci.

The original owners retired in 1976, and the business was then taken over by their son Frank.

Santucci’s Original Square Pizza Santucci’s Original Square Pizza is most known for its square-style pizza, with the sauce being on the top of the pie, instead of under the cheese. To check out what this new pizzeria has to offer, you can click here to see their menu.

The new Santucci’s location in Mechanicsburg recently opened in a 3,000-square-foot space, with room to seat about 50 guests. According to the President of Santucci’s Pizza Alicia Santucci, this new location will debut the franchise’s first ever drive-thru storefront.

Guests of the new Santucci’s will be able to dine in, take out, order delivery, mobile order, and even have events catered. It should be noted that the new pizza shop is owned and operated by former Philly natives DJ & Stacy Fox.

The new Santucci’s Original Square Pizza is located at the former Wendy’s on 5235 Simpson Ferry Road and their hours of operation are:

Mondays – Sundays // 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The new pizzeria had its grand opening on Monday, August 21.