CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Federal infrastructure money is helping cover repaving work on Interstate 81 in Cumberland County, which will cost around $23.3 million.

The work is being done on a key stretch of the road in East Pennsboro and Hampden Townships.

Senator Bob Casey and officials from PennDOT talked about it on Monday.

“It’s critical that we demonstrate to taxpayers that those dollars in that infrastructure bill are landing, landing in Pennsylvania, US Senator Bob Casey (D-Pennsylvania) said.

Federal infrastructure money is funding multiple rehabilitation projects in the Midstate, especially for roads and airports.