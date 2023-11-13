CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple fire crews were called to an overnight fire at a row home in Carlisle on Sunday night that sent one person to the hospital.

Crews were called to North Pitt Street in Carlisle at around 11:45 p.m.

Seven homes were damaged in the fire and at least one has been condemned, according to the Carlisle Fire Department. The remaining six homes suffered both smoke and water damage.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

All residents in those homes are displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. One resident was taken to the hospital for their injuries.

There has been no word yet on what started the fire. The Carlisle Fire Department and the Carlisle Police Department are still investigating.