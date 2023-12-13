SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Shippensburg are investigating an incident where shots were fired into a building on Wednesday.

According to police, multiple rounds were fired into an apartment building located in the 200 block of East King Street in the borough at around 5:20 a.m. Police said they believe a specific apartment was targeted.

No one was injured in the incident.

Pennsylvania State Police, Carlisle station, and Shippensburg University Police Department assisted the Shippensburg Police Department and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Shippensburg Police Department at 717-532-7361.