SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A new personal care home is now open in Cumberland County.

Silver Spring Senior Living, located on State Road in Silver Spring Township, is now opened.

The senior living facility has a trendy farmhouse design and a total of 64 beds. The owner of the facility was inspired by his own family.

“I just wanted a place that like, my mom would want to stay at. And I feel like my mom could stay here,” said Rob Neidlinger, owner of Silver Spring Senior Living.

Efforts to build the facility began four years ago.