CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire forced a family out of their home in Cumberland County on Saturday.

The fire occurred on the 200 block of Runson Road in Camp Hill. Fire officials said that the call came in around 3:30 p.m. It took crews around 40 minutes to get the fire under control.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

No one was injured during the fire, but two adults and four children were displaced.

At this time, there is no word on what started the fire.