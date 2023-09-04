CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A school district in Cumberland County has announced that some elementary and middle schools in their district will be having a weather-related remote learning day for students on Tuesday, Sept. 5.

According to a statement from the West Shore School District superintendent Todd. B. Stoltz, due to the forecasted temperatures and anticipated humidity in some of the buildings, the following schools will have a remote learning day.

Elementary Schools: Fairview, Fishing Creek, and Newberry

Middle Schools: Allen and New Cumberland

The district said that students who attend the above schools will be learning from home with a modified schedule with teacher-led, online Zoom classes.

The statement goes on to say that on Tuesday, the district will assess the conditions to make a determination at that time whether to reopen schools that do not have air conditioning for the remainder of the week or if the district plans to continue the remote learning.

