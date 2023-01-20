CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A specialty donuts shop called Crazy Glazed has recently relocated to a new storefront on 333 B St. in Carlisle back on Jan. 14.

The owner of Crazy Glazed, Kelly Cloud, opened the specialty donut shop back in March of 2022 on 204 N. Hanover St. – offering a wide selection of in-house donut options, as well as catering opportunities for interested customers. According to Cloud, the relocation of Crazy Glazed became necessary for a multitude of reasons.

“We needed a bigger space and we outgrew the old shop,” Cloud said. ” We wanted a parking lot because parking was previously a big problem for a lot of our customers. Then our catering really took off which also contributed to needing more space.”

According to Cloud, the new 2,100-square-foot space will give her more opportunities to host field trips, parties, and events. Additionally, Crazy Glazed is now able to seat up to 30 people – though there is enough space for additional seating if needed.

Some of the donut selections at Crazy Glazed

Crazy Glazed offers an expansive variety of donut options – 30 different kinds to be exact! These 30 flavors never change from day to day. Some of these ‘crazy’ donut flavors consist of:

Apple Pie

Blueberry Dream

Boston Creme

Cookies and Cream

Brown Sugar Salt

French Toast

Peanut Butter Cup and more!

New breakfast sandwich and coffee options at Crazy Glazed!

According to Cloud, Crazy Glazed also has donut specials every weekend, where they will unveil two special donut flavors, which are only available for that weekend.

Now that Crazy Glazed has the additional space, there is room to make a few new changes. In February, Cloud hopes to extend the hours for Crazy Glazed, and will also be adding gluten-free donut options to the menu. Another change that Crazy Glazed has already been able to make since the relocation is adding specialty coffee drink options and breakfast sandwiches to its menu.

Thus far, Crazy Glazed has created 6 jobs with their new shop, and they hope to add a few more members to the team in the near future. According to Cloud, they are currently in need of donut decorators and baristas – if you are interested in applying you are encouraged to stop in at the new shop and pick up an application form.

For more information on what Crazy Glazed has to offer, you can visit their website here!

Crazy Glazed is currently open on:

Mondays and Fridays // 6 a.m. till 12 p.m.

Saturdays and Sundays // 8 a.m. till 1p.m.

As stated previously, these hours are subject to change in the upcoming future, with extended days and hours to come!