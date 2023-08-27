MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – In Mechanicsburg, Cumberland County it was the second day of the annual Nine-Day Steam Engine Association Show which honors agriculture history.

This marks the event’s 65th anniversary and to celebrate 50 steam engines were brought in.

Tony Thoman, president of William Grove Historical Steam Engine Association said, “The history of where we came from helps us understand where we’re going. Understanding how we transition from horses to steam to combustion engines and to our modern day equipment is just really important to show people how the challenges have changed but how it’s made life easier as well.”

By the end of the week, the association says it will have over 1,500 pieces of equipment, all ranging from the early 1900s to the early 2000s.