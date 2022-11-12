CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — A 16-year-old was injured during a shooting in Carlisle on Friday, Nov. 11.

According to Carlisle Police, detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred along the 100 block of East North Street at 11:38 p.m. Police say a 16-year-old was shot during the incident and was transported with serious injuries to a local hospital where they are receiving care at this time.

Police state that the suspect in this incident is not in custody, but are saying it appears that the victim was specifically involved in the shooting and the incident was not a random act.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to contact the Carlisle Police Department at 717-243-5252 and ask for Detective Miller.