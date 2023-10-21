MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – It was a sweet Saturday afternoon in downtown Mechanicsburg.

The Mechanicsburg Chamber of Commerce held its 28th annual Streets of Treats.

Kids were able to trick-or-treat at local businesses.

The family-fun event attracts people from all over

Donnie Hawkins of Duncannon said, “It’s a fun place to come to. A good place to get some exercise. I can’t say enough about it. Everyone is friendly. It’s a good place to come, have some fun, smile, bring your grandkids out, and do your thing.”

Kids also got to enjoy activities and crafts.