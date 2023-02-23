MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — If you are from the Midstate, chances are you have driven past or seen signs for the Naval Support Activity in Mechanicsburg.

On Thursday, Feb. 23, one of the teams based at the Naval Support Activity, The Navy Supply Corps, is celebrating its 228th birthday.

“We are a diverse community of about 3,000 active duty and reserve officers. We serve on almost every afloat platform, nearly every expeditionary environment, and hundreds of ashore facilities worldwide, like Naval Support Activity,” explained Lieutenant Commander Amanda Jones.

“We are experts in areas such as supply chain management, operational analysis, logistic planning, financial management and contracting. You can almost parallel our expertise to that that you would find at the executive level in the private industry out there in things like supply chain management and transportation, distribution, and inventory warehousing,” said Jones.

Keeping fleet ready starts right in Mechanicsburg.

Commander Marcus Thomas explained the history of the U.S. Naval Supply Corps, tracing it all the way back to the 1940s. “This site specifically was chosen due to its proximity to the army in Carlisle, but also it was centralized where it is far enough from the waterfront but close enough if we needed transport materials by rail or truck.”

In the event of an emergency, materials can be transported efficiently.

Celebrating a 228th birthday is a huge deal. “Later today we will be commemorating with a cake-cutting ceremony,” said Jones.

The Navy Supply Corps Foundation will also be hosting a Navy Supply Corps ball to celebrate the birthday. The ball will take place on March 10.