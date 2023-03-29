CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The Tunnel to Towers 9/11 Never Forget Mobile Exhibit will be at Trinity High School on Tuesday, April 25 to Wednesday, April 26.

The traveling museum that contains artifacts from 9/11 will be at Trinity High School, located at 3601 Simpson Ferry Road in Camp Hill.

Students will be viewing the exhibit from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. From 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. the museum will be open to the public, free of charge. Three 9/11 veterans will also be accompanying the exhibit and will be there to answer questions.

The Tunnels to Towers Foundation was created in honor of FDNY firefighter Stephen Siller, who laid down his life to save others on 9/11. The foundation has raised money to help with Never Forget Programs, Homeless Veteran Programs, and In-the-Line of Duty Programs. The programs help support our nation’s heroes and their families with mortgage-free home.