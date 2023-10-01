MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Today was the third annual “Big 33 Buddy program” mini-golf event in Mechanicsburg.

The day was funded by UPMC and open to past and present Big 33 Buddies, their families, and anyone who has a child with special needs.

The event honors a former buddy named Sandra… But it’s also a day for the community to connect.

Nicole Whitmire, associate executive director for the Big 33 said, “For the buddies, this gives them an opportunity to be out there with the community, but for the football players, it gives them the chance to give back and really appreciate the gifts they’re given in life and it just makes it an opportunity for everyone to have a fun time.”

Money raised from the game also helps support the Big 33 Buddy program which connects kids with special needs with all-star athletes in football, cheerleading, and more.