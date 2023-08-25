CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – If you’re driving around Cumberland County this weekend you’ll probably see a lot of Corvettes.

The Carlisle Fairgrounds is hosting its 50th anniversary of “Corvettes at Carlisle.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

You’ll be able to see the new models as well as ones going back to the 50s.

There will also be an auto flea market and vendors.

Mike Garland, of Carlisle Events said, “If you go to a concert, you are paying to see the star attraction. if you are a corvette owner and come to corvettes at Carlisle, you are the star of the action. people are paying to see you.”

Corvettes at Carlisle runs through tomorrow.