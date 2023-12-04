CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– Multiple people were injured in a Sunday night crash in Cumberland County, according to a police report.

Upper Allen Township Police wrote in a report that three people were hurt after the crash at about 8:20 p.m. at the intersection of East Lisburn Road and Mt. Allen Drive.

A Ford Explorer was going too fast for the weather conditions, so the driver lost control and entered the path of a Nissan Rogue, police wrote.

There were two people in the Nissan Rogue and a child in the Ford who were transported to the hospital for an evaluation of their injuries, police wrote.

Police were assisted by Upper Allen Fire Department, Upper Allen Fire Police, and Life Lion EMS