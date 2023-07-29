CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Three people were arrested following an attempted robbery in Cumberland County.

Carlisle Police were called to the 1800 block of East North Street for a robbery shortly after 8 p.m. on Friday, July 28.

Police say Julia Bray and Latasha Howard allegedly used a handheld stun gun against a man in an attempt to take his wallet.

Both Bray and Howard were arrested on robbery charges.

Police also say Samier Walker was also on the scene at the time of the incident and allegedly took the stun gun and was later located nearby.

Walker was charged with one count of prohibited offense weapons and tampering with evidence.