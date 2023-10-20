CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – An annual yard sale unlike almost any other started today in Cumberland County.

This is “Operation Wildcat.” Mechanicsburg area school district families have been doing it for 17 years.

It’s at Mechanicsburg’s Brethren in Christ Church and all the items are donated.

Maureen Ross, Vice President for “Operation Wildcat,” said “Prior to today, we had raised over $270,000 just from yard sales. We hope this to be our biggest yard sale in excess of $20,000, and all the proceeds go to the already established projects that can directly help our families.”

You can help the families while helping yourself to as much as you can fit in a bag for just one dollar.

The yard sale continues Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to noon.