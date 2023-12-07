CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A toddler was killed after being hit by a train in Cumberland County Thursday, according to State Police.

It was right after 10 a.m. when Troopers said they were called to the 400 block of West Main Street in South Newton Township.

According to a news release, Troopers are investigating the death of a 15-month-old who was hit by a Norfolk Southern train.

In an emailed statement, Norfolk Southern wrote that its “hearts are with the family and community.”

“This is a tragedy, and our hearts are with this family and community during this difficult time,” a spokesperson wrote. “We are working with local authorities to provide any information needed for their investigation.”

Counseling, guidance, and other support services are available to our train crew and other employees involved.”

The investigation is ongoing, State Police say.