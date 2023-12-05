CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A tractor-trailer crash on I-81 Tuesday in Cumberland County is causing a ramp closure.

Details of the crash are limited, but a spokesperson for PennDOT said that the tractor-trailer hauling food products overturned when it was using the ramp from I-81 south to Exit 57 (Route 114) at about 5:15 p.m.

The ramp is currently closed as crews work to clear the scene. There is no word if there are any injuries or if there are any other vehicles involved.

