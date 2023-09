MONROE TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A train struck a car tonight on York Road in Monroe Township after the vehicle became lodged on the tracks.

According to officials on the scene, the car came around the curb too fast and got stuck.

The occupants in the vehicle all got out and stood off to the side.

No injuries have been reported.

The road has since been reopened.

Pennsylvania State Police are still investigating the incident.