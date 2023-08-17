CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Central Pennsylvania residents who are looking to enroll in TSA PreCheck will be able to do so in Cumberland County next week.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is holding a pop-up enrollment event from August 21 to August 25, hosted by AAA Central Penn’s Camp Hill branch.

TSA PreCheck allows travelers to move through the airport security checkpoint screening process more quickly, allowing passengers to leave on their shoes, light outerwear, and belts. Those enrolled in TSA PreCheck can also keep laptops in cases and compliant liquids/gels bags in a carry-on when they use select TSA airport checkpoint screening lanes.

Nationally, over 200 airports and over 85 airlines participate in TSA PreCheck. Among those are Harrisburg International, Baltimore/Washington International, Philadelphia International, and Washington Dulles International.

While appointments for the Camp Hill event are currently full, walk-ins are welcome and another enrollment event has been scheduled for Monday, August 28 through Thursday, August 31 at AAA Central Penn’s Lebanon branch.

Appointments can be made for the Lebanon event online on AAA Central Penn’s website.

To enroll at one of the events, applicants must bring the required documents proving their identity and citizenship status.

Fingerprints and a photograph are also required during the in-person enrollment session.

The application fee for TSA PreCheck is $78. The fee must be paid at the time of application by credit card, money order, company check, or certified/cashier’s check. Cash and personal checks will not be accepted.

Successful applicants will receive a Known Traveler Number (KTN) via U.S. mail that is valid for five years.