CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM)– A driver was taken into custody after they hit two juveniles who were out trick-or-treating in Cumberland County, police say.

New Cumberland Borough Police said that they were called to the scene along Fifth Street in the borough Thursday night.

Two children who were out doing their community’s trick-or-treat event were hit by a driver, police say, and they were sent to the hospital for treatment. Their injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

The driver was then taken into custody, although police say that charges have yet to be filed against them. Police did not reveal the driver’s identity or the vehicle they drove.