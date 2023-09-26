CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM)– Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two people who stole tens of thousands of dollars from a Cumberland County laundromat.

According to a police report, it was right before 4 a.m. when a man and woman entered the Cheryl Street Laundromat in Carlisle on Aug. 25. The woman entered the laundromat and examined the inside, and the man followed.

The report states that the man was not able to break into the Pennsylvania Skills safe, but he was able to break into change machines and steal money.

The total amount of money that the laundromat lost from the theft, including any damage that the business suffered, is over $15,000, police say.

The theft is under police investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Carlisle police at (717)-240-6621.