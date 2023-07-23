CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A tractor-trailer fire is causing traffic to be jammed on Route 581 eastbound in Cumberland County.

PennDOT says that the fire is near Exit 6B: I-83 South. According to a PennDOT spokesperson, the fire has since been put out and the left lane has been reopened to let traffic out. Hampden Fire Police are directing people to exit at US Route 15 in both the north and south directions.

There is no word on injuries. The lanes will be remained closed until a heavy tow truck is able to haul the vehicle away, as it sustained heavy damage due to the fire.