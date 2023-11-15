LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — A new Veteran-owned vintage toy and pop culture collectibles store will soon make its debut in Cumberland County.

Uncle Bob’s Vintage Toys, which is owned and operated by Bob and Shelley Mastrella, will soon be opening in its first-ever brick-and-mortar storefront.

According to Bob, he is now a retired United States Navy Veteran and was born and raised in New York City, which is where his love of collecting toys and pop culture first took hold. His wife Shelley on the other hand is a Midstate native who grew up in Juniata County.

“I have to go all the way back to my childhood – back in the 70’s for when I first started collecting,” Bob explained. “As for buying and selling [my collections], I have been doing that for about the past ten years.”

For those ten years, Bob has been selling most of his vintage collections online, at different toy shows, and most notably at Bedford Street Antiques in Carlisle. According to Bob, most of his pop culture and toy collections span from the 70’s all the way to modern day.

Some of the collections that Bob has to offer consist of 70s and 80s Star Wars, GI Joe, Captain America, Buck Rodgers, Flash Gordon, vintage games, posters, and a whole lot more! All together, Bob says that he has thousands of collectibles for customers to browse through.

To check out Uncle Bob’s online eBay store, you can click here.

Back on November 6, 2023, the Mastrella’s purchased a building on 305 Herman Avenue in Lemoyne, which will soon become the official home of Uncle Bob’s Vintage Toys. The new space, which is currently under renovation, boasts about 700 square feet of space.

Bob said that the only work left on the new storefront is to move in the furniture, hang the shelves, and fill the store with his inventory.

Uncle Bob’s Vintage Toys is expected to open its doors to the public at some point in December of 2023. Upon its grand opening, the hours of operation for the new collectibles store will be:

Tuesdays – Saturdays // 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“[Opening soon] is super exciting,” Bob added. “Just getting everything set up and opening [the store] up is what I am looking forward to the most. I have a lot of regulars from my other place [at Bedford Street Antiques], and everyone is pretty stoked for us to open!”

abc27 news will keep you updated as more information becomes available.