CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Carlisle is among many Midstate communities that are saluting Veterans on Friday.

The event took place at the Cumberland County Courthouse, the Carlisle Joint Veterans Council invited Navy veteran Dana Neely to deliver the Veterans Day Message.

Neely teaches history at Carlisle High School.

Neely says the notion that young people do not know or care about Veterans Day isn’t always the case and not in his classroom.

“But I would argue knowing my students, that they do care and there’s a level of respect there, it’s just something that needs to be taught and nurtured that they really need to experience and hear from us,” Neely said.

Pennsylvania has around 800,000 veterans, the fourth most for any state.