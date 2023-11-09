(WHTM) – Veterans Day is Saturday, so on Thursday, veterans were honored at West Shore Theatre in New Cumberland.

Several local leaders and veterans spoke about the importance of honoring the people who served and risked their lives to protect our country.

Christine Leukus, President of the New Cumberland Old Towne Association said, “We wouldn’t have the freedoms that we have today if it wouldn’t be for our veterans and we take that for granted we need to think about it for more than one hour for more than one day.”

The New Cumberland Town Band and Christian Life Assembly singers performed.