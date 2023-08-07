CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMiliary are partnering to host a job fair for veterans this Wednesday, August 9 in Carlisle.

The Carlisle Barracks Hiring Event will be held at Carlisle Expo Center, located at 100 K St in Carlisle. Registration is free, open and available online for all veterans, transitioning military, military spouses and dependents.

The fair will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Organizers say the goal is to empower veterans to find meaningful employment by connecting them with companies who are looking for their unique skill sets.

Visitors are encouraged to bring paper copies of their resumes to the event,

For more information and to find out how to register visit the event’s website.