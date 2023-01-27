MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — West Shore Home announced on Friday that they are sponsoring another Susquehanna Service Dog (SSD), continuing their partnership with the organization.

The home remodeling company will be sponsoring a second assistance dog named Remy.

“At West Shore Home we are dedicated to being an active community partner and are proud to team up with Susquehanna Service Dogs again,” said B.J. Werzyn, President and CEO, West Shore Home. “Service dogs make a significant difference in the lives of those in need and we are excited to follow SSD Remy as she trains for her future role.”

According to West Shore Home, Remy is named after West Shore Home’s vision of becoming the nation’s most admired home remodeling brand.

Remy is a 12-week-old black Labrador retriever. While living with her “puppy raiser,” Remy will learn house manners, self-control, and over 20 different foundational cues.

After her training, Remy will be matched with her partner, where she will begin more advanced training.

“We’re so pleased to partner with a community-minded organization like West Shore Home,” said Deb Tack, Director of Susquehanna Service Dogs. “Our work at SSD is about community—raising and placing assistance dogs to help people be more independent in their daily lives, and at the same time, creating a community that is more accepting and inclusive. Dogs like SSD Remy change lives.”