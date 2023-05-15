MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A Carlisle woman is facing multiple charges for allegedly stabbing someone with a butcher knife.

Middlesex Township Police say officers responded to a hotel on May 13 for a stabbing. The victim told police they’d been stabbed by their girlfriend, identified by police as Amanda Gutierrez, after asking her to leave.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Gutierrez was located and charged with aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and simple assault, among other charges.

Gutierrez was released after posting $50,000 bail, according to court records.