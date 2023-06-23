CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Carlisle Family YMCA recently announced a partnership with Karns for a new initiative to help feed children over the summer months.

According to the Carlisle Family YMCA, Chillin’ & Grillin’ will provide food and fun for YMCA youth and team members, with the first event being held on Wednesday, June 28 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To make these events possible, Karns will provide food for the first three events that are held this summer.

“It’s no secret that a lot of families in our area are experiencing food insecurity,” Michele Holloway, Carlisle Family YMCA CEO said. “Several of us here at our Y starting talking about ways we could do our part to address the issue with our youth members. Chillin’ & Grillin’ is the result of those talks.”

According to Feeding America’s annual Map the Meal Gap report, nearly 4,000 children in 2021 struggled with food insecurity in Cumberland County.

“Over the summer this can really be a challenge for kids since they are away from a school lunch

program,” Holloway added. “We wanted to make Chillin’ & Grillin’ fun so that there is no stigma

attached to it.”

Currently, the Carlisle YMCA is looking for a sponsor for the fourth and final Chillin’ & Grillin’ event this summer, which will be held on Wednesday, August 9.

According to the Carlisle Family YMCA, if you are interested in supporting the youth and helping with the event, you can contact the Carlisle Family YMCA Fundraising Manager, Amanda Cornwell at acornwell@carlislefamilyymca.org or call (717)243-2525 ext. 203.

The Carlisle Family YMCA is located at 311 South West Street in Carlisle.