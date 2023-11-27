CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Those who have signed up for Carlisle’s emergency notification service, CodeRED, will get a test phone call on Tuesday afternoon.

At 1:30 p.m., residents will receive a call from 1-866-419-5000. You will get a pre-recorded message if you answer the phone. If the call is not picked up, the system will leave a voicemail with the message.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

If residents have signed up to receive email or text alerts, they will also receive a similar message during the test.

According to the borough, this annual “All Call” test provides information to the borough on how quickly notifications can be given to the entire community. The system can alert people to things such as boil water emergencies, missing people, evacuation services, and more.

In the following weeks after the test is completed, CodeRED will remove invalid numbers from the borough’s database.

For those who are interested in signing up for Carlisle’s CodeRED alerts, you can click here for more information.