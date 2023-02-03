LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The case against a Lancaster County man in the 1980s cold case death of his wife will move forward after a hearing on Friday.

According to a Lancaster County District Attorney’s office spokesperson, Magisterial District Judge William Benner “found sufficient evidence was presented to bound the case” against Jere Bagenstose over to the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas.

According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, Jere Bagenstose was arrested on Dec. 22 for one count of criminal homicide after a review of evidence from the 1984 disappearance of Maryann Bagenstose.

The District Attorney’s office says in June 1984, Maryann and Jere were separated and planned to have a custody hearing for their son.

Maryann did not show up to the hearing, and Jere was granted custody of their son.

Days later, Maryann’s mother reported her missing after not hearing from her for several days. Jere told police he went to Maryann’s home to take her to a vehicle appointment but she was not ready. He claimed he went to a park with their son and when he returned there was a note saying Maryann walked to Turkey Hill on Willow Street.

Police observed a piece of cardboard covering a 3-by-6-foot hole about 5 feet deep in the home’s garage. Maryann’s body was not recovered, but police determined the hole to be recently dug.

Investigators found the note Jere claimed Maryann left that said, “Had to run a quick errand, be right back.”

Investigators say this contradicted Jere’s claims that the note indicated Maryann went to Turkey Hill.

The District Attorney’s office says other evidence including Jere’s unexplained work absence on the day of Maryann’s disappearance, an unexplained injury on Jere’s arm, inconsistent statements on why Jere would have dug a hole, and other witness interviews were used by investigators while reviewing the case.

In 2018, State Police began reworking the investigation focusing on the note seized at the home. In September 2020, a search warrant obtained numerous pieces of Jere’s handwriting that a forensic investigator says allegedly match the 1984 note.

Maryann’s body has not been recovered and no activity has been reported on any of her financial accounts.

Jere remains in Lancaster County Prison and is scheduled for a formal arraignment on February 24. Due to the nature of the charges he is being held without bail.