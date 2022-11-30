SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Shippensburg Parx Casino, which plans to open in February 2023, is still trying to fill more than two dozen new positions.

The Parx Casino has many open positions that are available for any interested individuals looking for a job. Some of the available positions in the casino include:

Bartending

Surveillance agents

Security officers

Cooks

Host/hostess

Gaming manager

Slots technician

Stewards

Table games dealer and more!

To apply for any of the open positions at Parx Casino, you can visit Parx Casino’s career website.

Originally, the 73,000-square-foot casino was set to open its doors in November 2022, but had to delay its opening, according to a previous release on their website.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Construction on the casino began last year in February 2022. Upon its completion, Parx Casino in Shippensburg plans to include many games and attractions, such as:

Approximately 500 slot machines

48 electronic table games

“first class” sports bar and restaurant (holding up to 100 customers)

The new Parx Casino in Shippensburg is located on 250 South Conestoga Dr.