(WHTM) — Two major Midstate transit systems are changing their schedule for the Labor Day holiday.

According to a release, rabbittransit will not operate any paratransit, fixed route, rabbitEXPRESS, or Stop Hopper service on Monday, Sept 5 in observance of the Labor Day holiday.

Capital Area Transit, which is a service of rabbittransit will not operate any paratransit or fixed route service on Monday as well, in observance of the holiday.

Both services are scheduled to resume at their regularly scheduled time on Tuesday, Sept 6.

More information can be found by calling the Customer Service Center at 717-238-8304