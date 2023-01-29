UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a cat was injured after an individual shot in the direction of an occupied apartment building.

On January 28 State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object.

The cat was treated by a Dauphin County Animal Hospital veterinarian where it was determined the cat was shot in the neck.

State Police say it was determined that a small caliber weapon larger than a BB gun was fired outside the apartment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at 717-362-8700.