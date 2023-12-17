(WHTM) – There was a massive cat show in York on Sunday. The event is put on by the Cat Fanciers’ Association.

Over 225 felines (45 different breeds) were there.

Albert Sweitzer, show manager said, “We’ve become a big family. I’ve known some of these people for 40 years and to me it’s just a tradition. We come out, we hang out with each other, we have an ornament exchange, we have a gift exchange, and Santa shows up. It’s just been a family tradition.”

The organization also works to help homeless cats by partnering with local shelters.