LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Catherine Hershey Schools for Early Learning are expanding into Lancaster County.

On Thursday, Nov. 10, school leaders announced plans to open three new locations for early learning schools in Lancaster City, Elizabethtown, and New Danville.

The goal of these schools is to uplift children in marginalized communities by giving them a head start in education.

The early learning schools have services for both students and their families, including small student-to-teacher ratios, housing/employment assistance, and free tuition.

The new Catherine Hershey Schools are expected to break ground in 2026.